Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Police in Mahakumbh Nagar on Saturday registered a case against 34 social media accounts for allegedly spreading rumours by falsely claiming that a video of train fire incident in Bangladesh was from Prayagraj.

According to police, the video was shared falsely claiming that 300 people died in a fire on a train heading to Mahakumbh on February 14.

Investigation revealed that the video was from a 2022 train accident in Bangladesh, in which the Parbat Express caught fire on the Dhaka-Sylhet railway line, police said.

A case has been registered against 34 social media accounts under relevant sections, they added.

Since the beginning of the Mahakumbh Mela, police have registered 12 cases, including this FIR, against 171 social media accounts for allegedly spreading misleading propaganda by posting false videos and photos related to the event, police said.

