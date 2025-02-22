A video is being circulated on social media that claims that 300 people were killed in a train accident in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The video showed a burning train with "Accident in Allahabad on 14/02/2025" text written on it. The video further claimed that the entire train was gutted in the fire. However, Kumbh Mela Police has said that no accident has occurred in Prayagraj and the video is misleading. The police said the video is from a Bangladesh train accident that occurred in 2022. A case has been registered against the social media handles that circulated the video.

Train Accident in Prayagraj Killed 300?

#FactCheck बांग्लादेश की ट्रेन में वर्ष 2022 में आग लगने की घटना से सम्बन्धित वीडियो को भ्रामक रूप से इलाहाबाद, प्रयागराज का बताकर अफवाह फैलाने वाले अभी तक चिन्हित 34 सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के विरुद्ध कुम्भ मेला पुलिस द्वारा FIR पंजीकृत करके वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। कृपया… pic.twitter.com/t4HJhYder7 — Kumbh Mela Police UP 2025 (@kumbhMelaPolUP) February 22, 2025

