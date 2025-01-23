Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Tourism department will host a drone show from January 24-26 in Sector-7 of Mahakumbh Nagar, an official statement said here on Thursday.

A rehearsal for the drone show was conducted on Thursday evening.

Drones will ascend into the sky in perfect synchronisation during the show, forming captivating shapes and visuals. These displays will highlight scenes from Indian culture, spirituality, and the significance of the Maha Kumbh, it said.

The dazzling coordination of lights and music promises to leave millions of devotees and tourists spellbound.

To ensure the event's smooth execution, stringent security measures have been put in place and during the rehearsal, local administration, police, and tourism department officials collaborated to review the security and technical arrangements at the venue, ensuring seamless coordination, it said.

