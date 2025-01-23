Patna, January 23: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the BPSC 70th Prelims 2024 exam results today, January 23. Candidates who appeared for the BPSC 70th combined preliminary examination can check the results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. It must be noted that the results have been announced for posts/ services under the combined competitive examination, finance administrative officer and equivalent, as well as child development project officer.

The cut off marks for posts/ services under CCE is 91 for unreserved category candidates, 81 for unreserved female, 83 for EWS, 73 for EWS female, 70 for SC, 55 for SC female, 65 for ST and ST female candidates. The BPSC 70th Prelims exam was held on December 13 last year and January 4, 2025. A total of 3,28,990 candidates appeared for the examination.

Steps To Check BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in .

Visit the official website of BPSC at . Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 link

On the homepage, click on the BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 link Step 3: A new PDF file will open

A new PDF file will open Step 4: Check for your BPSC 70th Prelims exam results

Check for your BPSC 70th Prelims exam results Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

Out of this, 21,581 candidates passed the examination for services under Combined Competitive Examination (CCSE), 61 candidates for Finance Administrative Officer posts and 144 candidates for Child Development Project Officer posts.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BPSC said, "Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Result Declared. Candidates can check the result on the Commission's official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in after one hour."

