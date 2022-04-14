Thane, Apr 14 (PTI) A 48-year-old employee of a manufacturing unit was found dead in the dissolver tank of the plant in Kalyan taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Redmi 10A To Be Launched in India on April 20; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

According to the police, a case of suicide has been suspected and an accidental death report has been registered.

Also Read | iQoo Z6 Pro 5G India Launch Set for April 27, 2022.

Anil Jha, the chief operating officer of a rayon manufacturing company in Shahad, was found dead in a tank with multiple injuries on his body on Wednesday, the station house officer of Ulhasnagar police station said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)