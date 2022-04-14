Redmi India will launch a new budget-oriented Redmi 10A smartphone in the country on April 20, 2022. The Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed the same and a micro-site has gone live on Amazon. It's worth noting that the affordable handset was introduced in the home market earlier last month. Xiaomi Assures Full Co-Operation With ED on Alleged Tax Evasion Probe: Report.

The upcoming Redmi 10A is said to sport the same specifications as that of the Chinese variant. It is likely to get a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch carrying a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The internal memory can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD. For photos and videos, there could be a single 13MP rear camera and a single 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Additional features of the Redmi 10A will be a 3.5mm audio jack, micro-USB port, MIUI 12.5 based on Android OS, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Redmi could offer the device in three shades - Black, Blue, and Silver.

As far as prices are concerned, the Redmi 10A is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000. In the Chinese market, prices for the smartphone start from 649 Yuan (around Rs 7,700) for the 4GB+64GB variant and go up to 899 Yuan (around Rs 10,700).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).