iQOO India will officially launch the Z6 Pro 5G smartphone on April 27, 2022. The company has teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The handset has also been teased on the Amazon India website, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. iQOO Neo 6 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is likely to sport an OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC. For photography, the device could feature a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an unspecified macro lens.

The buZZZ is real! The #FullyLoaded #iQOOZ6Pro is launching on 27th April with the Snapdragon 778 5G and 66W FlashCharge. Stay tuned for the launch of India's Fastest 5G Smartphone in the 25K Segment*. https://t.co/CAstL96vKh It's gonna be super lit🔥 *T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/7nSeiB5j7l — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 14, 2022

The handset will come with 66W FlashCharging support and a USB Type-C port. According to several reports, iQOO Z6 Pro 5G might be priced under Rs 25,000. We expect the company to release several teasers before its launch.

