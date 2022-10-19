Thane, October 19: A 41-year-old man from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly raping the 12-year-old daughter of his neighbour, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred recently when the girl was playing outside her house. The accused wooed her under some pretext to his house and raped her, a police official said. UP Horror: Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Forced To Walk Back Home Naked in Moradabad; Police Register FIR After Video Goes Viral.

A complaint was filed after the girl experienced pains in her abdomen and confided in her mother, he said. Bihar Shocker: 5 Youths Gangrape Minor Girl in Front of Her Boyfriend in Vaishali, Record Video and Make It Viral.

The accused was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A local court remanded him in police custody till October 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)