In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by 5 youths. Shockingly, the youth made the victim run naked on the road after the sexual assault and rape. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the minor can be seen running naked on the streets of Moradabad. As per reports, the alleged incident took place on September 7 in Moradabad. The police have arrested one accused in the matter after a case was filed at Bhojpur police station.

Youth Rape Minor Girl, Make Her Run Naked on Road

यूपी मुरादाबाद में एक नाबालिग के साथ 5 युवकों ने गैंगरेप किया,अपराधियों के हौसले इतने बुलंद हैं कि मुरादाबाद में हैवानों ने रेप कर युवती को सड़क पर निर्वस्त्र दौड़ाया !! pic.twitter.com/B1gndx6Gs3 — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) September 21, 2022

One Accused Arrested in Rape Case, Case Registered

