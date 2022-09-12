In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar's Vaishali, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by 4 to 5 youngsters in front of her boyfriend. The group of five friends allegedly raped the minor girl and even recorded the act before making it viral on social media. Before the alleged gangrape, the group of youngsters even threatened to defame the police and the village by taking off the girl's clothes, as the boyfriend kept pleading with folded hands. The alleged incident took place in Bihar. Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: 20-Year-Old Woman Strangulated by Father in Muzaffarnagar Over Romantic Relationship.

Watch Video:

बिहार में अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद! वैशाली में एक नाबालिग लड़की का उसके बॉयफ्रेंड के सामने 4-5 युवकों ने गैंगरेप किया और वीडियो बनाकर वायरल कर दिया. गैंगरेप से पहले दरिंदे लड़की के कपड़े उतारकर पुलिस और गाँव में बदनाम करने की धमकी देते रहे, बॉयफ्रेंड हाथ जोड़कर विनती करता रहा. pic.twitter.com/obrgbyIg3r — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) September 11, 2022

