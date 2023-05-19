Nagpur, May 19 (PTI) A passenger was found dead in a general coach of the Bengaluru-Danapur Sanghamitra Superfast Express in Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

Also Read | 20% TCS on International Credit Card Usage FAQs: What Is Exemption Limit for Students or Medical Purposes? Know Everything Here.

The body of Ram Bhuiyya (38) of Bihar was found on Thursday inside the toilet of the coach, after which an accidental death case was registered, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)