Latur, Mar 19 (PTI) The police busted a gang involved in house-breaking and thefts in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused who were planning to break into a house in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

While four of the accused were arrested, one absconded from the spot, he said.

The police recovered sharp weapons from the men, who are history-sheeters with several cases to their name in different police stations in the district, the official said.

A case under section 399 (preparing to commit dacoity) and among other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered against the accused, he said.

