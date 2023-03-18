Delhi, March 18: There is some good news for central government employees. Soon, a Cabinet meeting to discuss on the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of central government will be held. Post the meeting, the announcement on DA Hike for government employees may be announced next week, Zee News reported. DA is given to government employees and pensioners in order to compensate them for inflation.

However, if the cabinet meeting does not discuss the issue of DA next week, the employees need not worry as then there might be a hint regarding the anticipated Dearness Allowance (DA) hike in the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) figures that the Labor Ministry releases by the end of the month. The next issue of CPI-IW for the month of February, 2023 will be released on Friday, 31st March, 2023. 7th Pay Commission Good News: 3% DA Hike for Central Government Employees? Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase If Dearness Allowance Is Raised.

If the DA does get hiked by 4 percent than for an employee who gets a basic salary of 25,500 per month, the DA will also move up to Rs 10,710 at 42% DA. At 38 percent, the employee might be getting Rs 9,690 as DA. After the latest hike, the salary will rise by Rs 10,710 - Rs 9,690 = Rs 1,020. 7th Pay Commission: Centre To Raise Fitment Factor After DA Hike? Check Latest News Updates Here

Earlier on Monday, the Central government clarified that it will not be “feasible" to release the 18-month dearness allowance (DA) arrears for the employees, which was stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic in a big setback to the employees.

