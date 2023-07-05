Raigad, Jul 5 (PTI) A red alert has been issued for Raigad district in Maharashtra warning of excessive rainfall, officials said on Wednesday.

The district has recorded 70% of the average rainfall for June at 459 mm.

Also Read | Shooting During US Independence Day 2023 Celebrations: 9 People Shot and Wounded in Washington DC While Enjoying Fourth of July Holiday.

At 708.4 mm, the district recorded 22.5% of the average annual rainfall (3,148 mm) so far in July.

"The average rainfall in Raigad district for June was 655 mm. This year, the district recorded 70% of the average rainfall at 459 mm. In the first four days of July, 188 mm of rainfall was recorded," officials said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 in India: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall for South Gujarat, Saurashtra From July 6.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)