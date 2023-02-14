Palghar, Feb 14 (PTI) A 45-year-old tempo driver was killed when the vehicle fell into a gutter in Vasai city in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Suicide by Daily Wage Earners in India Increased by 30% From 32,563 in 2019 to 42,004 in 2021, Says Government.

The incident occurred on Monday in Valiv area when the tempo carrying iron rods was being unloaded. Suddenly, the slab of the gutter on which the vehicle was parked caved in, a police official said.

Also Read | How To Get Personal Loan Without Security.

The accused sustained serious injuries caused by iron rods. He had died when he was pulled out, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)