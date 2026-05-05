Sameer Rizvi and MS Dhoni Namaz Claim: Fact Checking the Viral Religious Advice Rumours

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In the high-octane world of the Indian Premier League (IPL), social media narratives often travel faster than the ball off a bat. A recent claim involving Delhi Capitals batter Sameer Rizvi and his former captain at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni, has become a major talking point online. The viral posts allege a controversial exchange between the two during the 2024 season, which supposedly led to Rizvi being sidelined and eventually released by the five-time champions.

Sameer Rizvi and MS Dhoni Namaz Viral Allegations

Several posts on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) have recently circulated a specific narrative: that Sameer Rizvi suggested MS Dhoni offer Namaz (Islamic prayers) to find relief from his persistent knee injury. According to these unverified claims, Dhoni was allegedly "angered" by this religious advice, leading to Rizvi being "benched for the rest of the season" and eventually removed from the CSK squad.

These stories have gained significant traction, often accompanied by strong language accusing the young cricketer of unprofessional conduct or bringing personal beliefs into a professional sporting environment.

Unverified Viral Claim

Meet Sameer Rizvi He is a cricketer from Uttar Pradesh. Played for Kanpur Superstars in UPLT20 He was picked by CSK in IPL Last season Dhoni was going through knee injury He told dhoni to read Namaz to heal his knee quickly. He told him to read certain kalma while offering… pic.twitter.com/4lKTvJIsI9 — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) May 1, 2026

Another Unverified Viral Claim

>Sameer Rizvi told dhoni to read Namaz to heal his knee pain quickly >MS Dhoni benched Rizvi for the rest of the season and Kicked this J*hadi out of the team Absolute chad behaviour from Thala 🗿🚩 pic.twitter.com/GJWz91zf4N — Courageous (@CourageousRo) May 2, 2026

Fact-Checking the Claims: Is There Any Reality?

Upon investigation, there is no credible evidence or official confirmation to support these allegations.

No Official Statements: Neither the Chennai Super Kings management, MS Dhoni, nor Sameer Rizvi has ever made a public statement regarding such an exchange.

Contradictory Interviews: In multiple interviews, including a recent ones in 2026, Rizvi has spoken with immense gratitude about his time at CSK, detailing how Dhoni’s guidance and technical advice helped shape his growth as a player.

The Timing of the Rumour: These specific claims began surfacing alongside unrelated social media controversies involving Rizvi’s personal life in May 2026, suggesting they may be part of a broader trend of unsubstantiated speculation, which linked him to Yesha Sagar. UP Muslim Cricketer Faces Allegations of Forced Religion Conversion; Netizens Link Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar to Rumours. Why Was Sameer Rizvi Really Released by CSK? The reality of Rizvi's exit from the Chennai Super Kings appears to be based purely on sporting performance and auction dynamics, rather than any personal or religious rift. CSK signed Rizvi for a significant INR 8.40 crore during the 2024 auction. However, the young batter struggled to find consistent form, managing only 51 runs in 8 matches across limited opportunities. With the IPL 2025 Mega Auction requiring franchises to make difficult retention choices, CSK opted to release Rizvi to rebuild their squad. Current Status in IPL 2026 Far from being "blacklisted" from the league, Rizvi remains a highly valued asset in the IPL. He was picked up by Delhi Capitals for INR 95 lakh in the 2025 auction and has been a regular feature in their 2026 campaign. He has shown strong form this season, notably scoring a match-winning 90 off 51 balls against Mumbai Indians in April 2026, proving that his move was a standard professional transition common in franchise cricket. Final Verdict Sameer Rizvi and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: X) The claim that Sameer Rizvi was dropped or kicked out of CSK for giving religious advice to MS Dhoni is False. There is no evidence of such an incident, and his departure from the franchise was a result of standard performance-based squad changes ahead of a major auction.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Was Sameer Rizvi Sacked by CSK for Advising MS Dhoni to Offer Namaz? Conclusion : No, There is No Credible Evidence or Official Confirmation to Support These Allegations Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).