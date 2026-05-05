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Following a significant debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is preparing to finalise which constituency he will represent in the state legislature. The actor-turned-politician secured victories in both the Perambur and Tiruchirapalli East seats, a feat that now requires him to vacate one under Indian election law. While official confirmation from the TVK leadership is expected shortly, several reports suggest that Vijay is likely to retain the Perambur seat in Chennai. This decision would trigger a by-election in the Tiruchirapalli East constituency within the next six months.

Vijay's Dominant Performance in Key Strongholds

The election results highlight a decisive shift in voter sentiment. In the urban Chennai constituency of Perambur, Vijay defeated the incumbent DMK candidate, RD Shekar, by a substantial margin of 53,715 votes. The victory is particularly notable as the seat had been a DMK stronghold since a 2019 by-election. Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: Vijay’s Net Worth, Wife Sangeetha and Family Background of the TVK Chief.

In Tiruchirapalli East, the TVK chief secured 91,381 votes, defeating DMK’s S. Inigo Irudayaraj by a margin of 27,416 votes. The dual win helped propel TVK to become a major force in the assembly, with the party capturing a total of 108 seats statewide.

TVK Chief Vijay Wins Perambur Seat

Vijay wins Perambur seats by 53,715 votes (Photo Credits: results.eci.gov.in)

The Rationale for Perambur

Political analysts suggest that retaining Perambur offers strategic advantages for a party leader. As the capital city seat, it provides high visibility and immediate proximity to the state's primary administrative and political corridors. Conversely, the decision to contest from Tiruchirapalli East was seen as a tactical move to demonstrate TVK's appeal beyond Chennai and into the heart of the Cauvery Delta region. By winning there, Vijay proved the party's ability to challenge established Dravidian majors in their traditional bastions.

Vijay Won Tiruchirapalli East Seat by Margin of 27,416 Votes

Besides Perambur, Vijay also won the Tiruchirapalli East seat (Photo Credits: results.eci.gov.in)

Legal Requirements and Next Steps

Under Section 70 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, an individual cannot hold two seats in a state assembly simultaneously. Vijay has a 14-day window from the declaration of results to formally notify the Election Commission of his choice. If a legislator fails to declare their preferred seat within this period, both seats can be declared vacant. Once the resignation from the second seat is tendered, the Election Commission will begin the process of organising a by-election to fill the vacancy. Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: List of Winners From DMK, AIADMK, TVK, IUML and More.

Wider Impact on TVK Strategy

The victory of 108 candidates under the TVK banner marks the first time a debutant party has emerged as the single largest force in several decades of Tamil Nadu politics. As the party transitions from a campaign organisation to a legislative body, Vijay’s choice of seat will signal his intended base of operations for the upcoming term. For now, the political landscape in Tamil Nadu remains focused on the TVK headquarters, as supporters wait for the official formalisation of their leader's legislative home.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (results.eci.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).