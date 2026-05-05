Bakrid 2026 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Adha?

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Mumbai, May 5: With the sacred month of Dhu al-Qadah (Dhul Qadah) now in its final weeks, millions of Muslims across India are preparing for Eid Ul Azha 2026, also known as Bakrid, Bakra Eid and Eid al-Adha. The festival, which commemorates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, is tentatively expected to fall on May 27 or May 28, though the exact date remains subject to the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The road to Bakrid 2026 began on April 19, when the month of Dhu al-Qadah (Dhul Qadah) - the 11th month of the Islamic Hijri calendar - officially commenced in India. As one of the four sacred months in Islam, Dhu al-Qadah serves as a period of spiritual preparation leading up to the Hajj or Haj pilgrimage and the subsequent celebrations of Eid Ul Azha.

The Islamic calendar is strictly lunar, meaning each month lasts either 29 or 30 days. The transition to a new month occurs only after the local religious authorities or Hilal (Crescent) committees confirm the sighting of the new moon on the 29th evening of the current month. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar May 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details.

Bakrid 2026 Date in India: Potential Scenarios

The official date for Bakrid is determined by the start of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of this month. Depending on the moon sighting in India on the evening of May 17, two scenarios are likely:

Scenario 1: Dhu al-Hijjah Begins May 18

If the crescent moon is sighted on the evening of May 17, Dhu al-Qadah will end after 29 days. In this case, the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah (Dhul Hijjah) will be May 18, placing Bakrid on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Scenario 2: Dhu al-Hijjah begins May 19

If the moon is not visible on May 17, Dhu al-Qadah will complete a full 30 days. Dhu al-Hijjah (Dhul Hijjah) would then start on May 19, meaning Eid al-Adha would be observed on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The first ten days of Dhu al-Hijjah are considered the most blessed days of the year in the Islamic faith. This period culminates in the Day of Arafah (the 9th day), which is the pinnacle of the Hajj pilgrimage, followed immediately by the Eid celebrations. Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

In India, the festival is marked by special congregational prayers, the ritual of Qurbani (sacrifice), and the sharing of meals with family, friends, and the less fortunate. Central and state governments have tentatively listed May 27 as a public holiday, though this is frequently adjusted by a day once the moon sighting is officially announced.

Local Hilal committees in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow are expected to convene on the evening of May 17 to provide the final confirmation for the Indian subcontinent.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).