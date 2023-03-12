Nagpur, Mar 12 (PTI) A 23-year-old student who allegedly attempted suicide at an ITI in Maharashtra's Nagpur city died in a hospital, police said on Sunday.

Rani Amardeep Dhanvijay allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in the college premises on March 6 and was found unconscious by some students, an official said.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she died on Saturday night, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by Dhantoli police and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

