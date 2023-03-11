New Delhi, March 11: The government on Friday released the 14 instalment of tax devolution of more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore to states. "The Union Government has released 14th instalment of tax devolution to state governments amounting to Rs 1,40,318 crore today, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 70,159 crore," the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, it read. UPI Payments: Finance Ministry Says No Consideration in Government To Levy Charges for UPI Services.

Uttar Pradesh received the highest instalment of Rs 24,783 crore among all states.

