Mumbai, March 12: Pune woman Ramabai Latpate is ready to see the world on her bike. She is ready to spend 1 crore, covering 80,000 km and spends almost a year doing that. She will go for a solo trip wearing a Maharashtrian nauvari saree.

Inspired by PM Narendra Modi's speech at G20, this woman, who was also a pilot by profession, said that an impossible word does not exist in her dictionary. She has been given the term Bharat ki Beti. She is well versed with maps and directions. She will be visiting 40 countries, of which 10 are G20 countries. She will be covering six continents.

According to a report published in India Today, she started her journey on International Women's Day, i.e. March 8, 2023, from the Gateway of India, Mumbai. She will ride from Mumbai to Delhi on her superbike, which will be airlifted to Australia later. Video: Two Men Steal Rs 40 Lakh From Biker’s Backpack Near Red Fort in Delhi, Act Caught on Camera.

She will then travel to New Zealand, Wellington, Napier, Chile, Santiago, Colombia - Bogota. She will travel from San Diego, CA, and New York in the USA to Vancouver, Canada. She will then travel to London in England via sea route. Later, she will go to Warsaw in Poland, Rome in Italy, Paris in France, Madrid in Spain, Lisbon in Portugal, Marrakech in Morocco, Tunisia, to Petra in Jordan by sea. ‘Biker Girl’ Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Shows Off Her New Ride on Social Media! Watch the Actress Riding the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar.

Further, she will be seen in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia by bike and then from Muscat, Oman, to Dubai in the UAE. She will then head back to Jamnagar in Gujarat via sea route. She will be back in India on March 8, 2023.

Woman Biker Receives Applauds

Inspired by the #SaveSoil movement, Ramila Latpate began her 100,000-km ride from Pune, where the Hon'ble CM of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, acknowledged her efforts. Currently, she is at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, gearing up to continue the ride. Kudos to her efforts! pic.twitter.com/ik03j6aZXD — Conscious Planet #SaveSoil (@cpsavesoil) December 5, 2022

In this journey, she will be all by herself. She will put a tent in places to spend nights and cover dangerous stretches. Although she doesn't have enough expenses, she expects the state government to help her run a donation drive, where one has to give only Re 1.

