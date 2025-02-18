New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has tied up with Livingstone Infra to redevelop a project in Mumbai with an estimated revenue of Rs 1,650 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said it has partnered with Livingstone Infra Pvt Ltd for a cluster redevelopment project in Mahalaxmi, with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,650 crore.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 19 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The company's development footprint spans 394.4 lakh sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.

It has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four cities.

Also Read | What Is Chameleoning? All About the New Gen Z Dating Term You Might Be Unknowingly Living.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)