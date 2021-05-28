New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported a standalone profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs 163 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stock jumped 2.13 per cent to close at Rs 846.20 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 2.89 per cent to Rs 852.50.

On the NSE, it rose by 2.08 per cent to close at Rs 845.85.

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported a standalone profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs 163 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on the back of robust sales of passenger vehicles and tractors.

The Mumbai-based company, along with its subsidiary in the automotive sector Mahindra Vehicular Manufacturers Ltd, had reported a net loss of Rs 3,255 crore for the January-March quarter of 2019-20 fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, its PAT from continuing operations for the January-March period of 2021 stood at Rs 1,635 crore, against a net loss of Rs 588 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue on a standalone basis rose to Rs 13,338 crore during the period under review from Rs 9,005 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20, M&M said in a statement.

For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the company posted a standalone PAT of Rs 923 crore, up 25 per cent as compared with Rs 740 crore in 2019-20.

