Jaipur, December 28: A man accused of mowing down a woman with his SUV was remanded in police custody till January 2 by a court here on Thursday. Mangesh Arora was arrested on Wednesday, a day after he hit a woman and her friend with his vehicle after a row in front of a restaurant in a posh Jaipur locality. The woman died subsequently and the man was injured.

Arora was produced before the magistrate on Thursday and remanded in police custody till January 2, Jawahar Circle police station SHO Dalbir Singh said. According to police, Uma Suthar and Rajkumar had gone to a resto-bar on S L Marg on Monday night. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Run Over by SUV While Trying to Defuse ‘Drunk Fight’ Between Two Men in Jaipur, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

While they were having dinner, Mangesh Arora and his girlfriend were sitting on a table next to them having drinks. They had a tiff at the bar. Uma and Rajkumar left the restaurant at around 5 am and Uma booked a cab.

Meanwhile, Mangesh and his girlfriend also came there and a quarrel ensued. As the fight escalated, Mangesh left but soon returned in his SUV and drove over Rajkumar and Uma, who were waiting for the cab, police said. Gujarat: Miraculous Escape For Woman As Car Runs Over Her While Feeding Dog in Vadodara, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

The restaurant staff rushed them to a nearby hospital where Uma succumbed to injuries. Police said that the accused hails from Haryana and runs a clothing showroom in the Mansarovar area.

