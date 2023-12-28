According to authorities, a drunken fight that the 25-year-old victim of Jaipur lost her life in after being run over by an SUV started when she attempted to diffuse it. The two men were acquaintances who had gotten into a fight at the hotel during their drinking session, and things became worse when they went outside. One of the men's friends, the woman, attempted to step in, but the other man jumped into a car and drove them both over, instantly killing her. The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 26, a CCTV video of which surfaced online and went viral. Gujarat: Miraculous Escape For Woman As Car Runs Over Her While Feeding Dog in Vadodara, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Woman Run Over by SUV in Jaipur

Saw this video of Jaipur where a boy killed a girl by SUV. A fight in club taking an ugly turn within minutes. Girl dead and culprit will face years in jail. Are we not seeing such lack of emotional intelligence cases more often these days !!#Jaipur pic.twitter.com/N17etbc7VA — Daily Facts (@jitendrasi88728) December 28, 2023

