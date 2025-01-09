Jaisalmer, Jan 9 (PTI) A man who attempted to rape a 6-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Thursday was handed over to police by locals, officials said.

The incident took place when the 50-year-old labourer working at a site lured the girl from the neighbourhood on the pretext of giving her chocolate, a police officer said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 9, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He took her to the roof-top of the under construction house and attempted to rape her. Hearing the girl's screams locals rushed to the spot ton help her, the officer said.

The officer said the accused fled from the spot but locals managed to nab him. They then thrashed him and handed him over to to the police.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 9 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Mahila Thana police took the girl to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for medical examination after her family members lodged a complaint, he added.

Police said that the accused is being interrogated and further action is being taken in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)