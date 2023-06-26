Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 25: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his female friend at Kazhakoottam near here, police said. The woman, who was taken to the godown on Saturday night, escaped from there this morning and with the help of neighbours alerted the police.

Attingal native Kiran was taken into custody from the locality itself, police said, adding that he will be produced before the court. Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Raped, Threatened With Shraddha Walkar-Like Murder by Boyfriend, Accused Absconding.

On Saturday night, Kiran went to a restaurant where the woman was having dinner with her another male friend and created a ruckus before forcing her into his vehicle, a senior police official told PTI.

"He took her to a godown near Kazhakoottam, brutally assaulted and raped her. She somehow managed to escape and alerted the neighbours, who informed us. We nabbed him from the locality itself," police said.

A rape case has been registered against him. The woman has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

