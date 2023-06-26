Thiruvananthapuram, June 26: A man has been arrested in Kazhakootam area here for allegedly physically assaulting and raping a woman, police said. Accused Kiran, a native of Attingal has been arrested, police said on Sunday. Pune Shocker: Teacher Forced To Strip Over Video Call by Student, Threatens To Make Nude Video Viral If Not Given $5,000; Sextortionist Booked.

According to the police, the rape survivor was in a restaurant with someone else in Kazhakootam on Saturday night, when Kiran abducted the victim in his bike and physically assaulted her. Later he took her to a house, near Agro Centre godown, where he allegedly raped her, they said. Ahmedabad Shocker: Teenage Girl, Addicted to Mobile Phone and Social Media, Conspires to Kill Parents, Mixes Insecticides in Sugar; Know Why.

Ajith Kumar, Kazhakootam Station House Officer (SHO) said, "On Sunday morning, the victim escaped and sought help from neighbours, who later informed police about the incident." Further information is awaited.

