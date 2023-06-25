Mumbai, June 24: In a shocking incident, a teenager was allegedly raped and threatened by her alleged boyfriend in Mulund. A case was registered against the accused after the survivor filed a complaint at the Mulund police station after getting fed up with constant harassment and threats. The rape accused is currently absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. According to the Free Press Journal, the accused raped the teen multiple times and threatened her with a Shraddha Walkar-like murder.

The gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case captured nationwide attention due to its horrifying nature. In this chilling incident, Shraddha's boyfriend was found responsible for her untimely demise. Shockingly, he not only took her life but also dismembered her body, going to the extent of storing the severed parts in a refrigerator with the intention of disposing of them at a later time.

The police identified the accused as Mukhtar Ahmed Ali Sayyed (24), a resident of Bhandup. The reports said that the accused and the victim met in 2020 and became friends. They started talking regularly, during which he confessed his love for her via frequent calls and messages. The accused then took her for outings to Versova and Powai. Similarly, he again called her at Sunshine Lodge in Kanjurmarg on the pretext of having a private conversation. However, he raped the woman and then sexually assaulted her on several occasions, with the threat of informing her father about the 'lodge incident'. Fed up with constant harassment, the victim stopped responding to his calls or messages.

The matter escalated on June 2 when Sayyed issued a chilling warning to the woman, saying she would suffer the same fate as Shraddha Walkar if she persistently ignored him. Finally, after summoning her courage, the woman approached the police on Friday to report the situation. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

