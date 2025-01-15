Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A man died and another was injured allegedly after being hit by a train near the Sangam Vihar Colony police outpost here on Wednesday, officials said.

Police found two injured individuals lying near a water tank adjacent to the railway track. An investigation of their belongings identified the victims as Arif (25), a resident of Loni, and Nahim Mohammad of Badarpur, South Delhi.

Police stated that Nahim appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Both men were rushed to Loni Hospital for treatment where doctors declared Nahim dead on arrival.

Arif is currently undergoing treatment, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhaskar Verma said. He said a detailed probe is underway in the matter.

