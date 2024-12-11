Gurugram, Dec 11 (PTI) A man was found dead in the bushes of a field here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The victim was identified as Yash Babu (20), a resident of Heera Nagar colony, they said.

According to police, Babu left to meet a friend on Tuesday evening but did not return home. His family searched for him but to no avail. However, the next day, a passerby informed the police of a body lying in the bushes.

Police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody. He had injuries on his mouth and head, indicating that he was bludgeoned to death. Babu's family identified his body, they said.

The family claimed that Babu was murdered. Based on their complaint an FIR was registered and further investigation is underway, they added.

