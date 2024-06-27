Muzaffarnagar, June 27: A man was caught red-handed while he was trying to dump the body of his wife, whom he brutally beheaded and chopped off her hands, police said on Thursday. Arbaz married 21-year-old Chahat from Uttarakhand about six months ago and started living in a rented room without informing his family, they said. UP Shocker: Cleric Booked for Allegedly Raping Woman Multiple Times on Pretext of Curing Her Mental Ailment in Budaun.

A week ago, Arbaz killed Chahat with a sharp-edged object and chopped off her head and hands, they said. On Thursday, he took the body to Kali river in Niyazipur village on a motorcycle with the help of his friend Shahrukh and got caught while they were trying to throw the body into the river, City Superintendent of Police Satyanarain Perjapat said. The murder weapon has been recovered, the police said.

