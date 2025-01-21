Gonda (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a 2022 dowry death case, a lawyer said on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) Namrata Agarwal on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on the convict Wasim.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

However, Wasim's father Roz Ali was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The court ruled that failure to pay the fine would result in additional imprisonment for Wasim, Assistant District Government Counsel (Criminal), Abhinav Chaturvedi, said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 21 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Giving details of the case, he said that Rajiuddin, a resident of Bhatpurwa village, had lodged a complaint on September 9, 2022, against his son-in-law and others at the local police station. He accused them of burning his daughter Shabnam to death over dowry demands.

The FIR stated that Wasim, his father Roz Ali, and sisters Faseena and Vaseena allegedly started harassing Shabnam after the wedding, demanding a motorcycle, a gold chain, and a ring as dowry.

During the investigation, sufficient evidence was gathered, and a chargesheet was filed against Wasim and Roz Ali for killing Shabnam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)