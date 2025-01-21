Mumbai, January 21: The Shillong Teer Results of today, January 21, will be announced very soon on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. The results of Shillong Teer games including Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai will be declared after Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games are completed. Those taking part in today's Teer games can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 21 and its winning numbers below.

Played twice a day, the Shillong Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya. A total of eight Teer games are played in Round 1 and Round 2 from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a rest day. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the Shillong Teer games are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 20 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 21, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The eight Teer games played in two rounds include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Lottery players who are taking party in today's Shillong Teer games can check Shillong Teer Result Chart and its winning number on the online sites mentioned above. Participants can also view the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 21 below to know if the outcome of the results match their predictions. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

All About Shillong Teer? Know Timings of Shillong Teer Results

An archery-based competition, the eight Teer games require lottery enthusiasts to choose numbers between 0 and 99 and place bets as local archers shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. Of all the arrows, only the last two digits that hit the target are picked to be winning numbers. The Shillong Teer games are played throughout the day with Shillong Morning Teer Result and Juwai Morning Teer Result declared before 12 noon.

On the other hand, results of Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai are announced by 6 PM, whereas Shillong Night Teer and Juwai Night Teer results are published by 9 PM respectively.

