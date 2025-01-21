Kolkata, January 21: From buying tickets to placing bets and winning prizes, Kolkata residents look forward to taking part in Kolkata FF lottery. The Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, January 21, will be declared on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Lottery players can visit these portals to check today's Kolkata FF Result Chart and winning numbers. They can also scroll below to view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of January 21, 2025.

Played on all seven days of the week, the results of Kolkata FF lottery are announced after each round or "bazi" is completed. A total of eight rounds, also called "bazis" are played throughout the day in Kolkata Fatafat lottery. Played solely in Kolkata, the Kolkata FF lottery game requires participants to be present in West Bengal's capital city to play the speculative lottery. The results of Kolkata Fatafat lottery are declared every 90 minutes with the result of first round at 10 AM and last round at 8:30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 21, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? Are Lotteries Legal?

A fast-paced game, the Kolkata FF lottery requires players to choose numbers and place bets to win big amounts with minimum investment. While the rules of the Satta Matka-style lottery game are simple, the game tests players' skills and patience while giving them several opportunities to win multiple prizes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata FF lottery is among the several lotteries that is continuing to grow among the masses while still being unique to the people of Kolkata. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. However, there is a ban on betting and gambling which are being promoted under the guise of gaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).