Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill on Saturday slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, alleging there was no succour to anyone in the state due to the "wrong policies" it adopted in the past two years.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab completed its two years in office on Friday.

Also Read | Indian States and Their Formation Dates: Maharashtra Din, Bihar Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi & More - Marking Celebrations of Statehood Days.

Bhagwant Mann took oath at Khatkar Kalan as the chief minister on March 16, 2022 after the AAP routed its rivals by winning 92 out of 117 seats in the state.

In a statement on Saturday, the BJP national spokesperson alleged that all sections of society, particularly farmers and industry, are extremely perturbed by the wrong policies of the AAP government.

Also Read | AP TET Exam Results 2024: Final Answer Key of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Released at aptet.apcfss.in, Main Results To Be Declared Soon.

"From a debt of Rs 2.81 lakh crore, when AAP assumed power, the projected debt for the fiscal ending 2024-25 has been Rs 3.74 lakh crore. The figures themselves speak that under the AAP Government, Punjab's economy is crumbling," he claimed.

Shergill claimed that in the coming Lok Sabha elections, voters of Punjab will make the AAP government accountable for its long list of acts of "omission and commission."

Not giving Rs 1,000 per month to women was the "biggest betrayal" committed by the AAP government, he alleged.

"Failure to wipe out drugs from Punjab within four months of government formation is a broken promise that has far-reaching implications, as there have been more than 200 deaths due to drug overdose and the curse of drugs has acquired alarming proportions," Shergill alleged.

He said that Mann misled the people of the state with a promise of transforming the state into 'Rangla Punjab' (vibrant Punjab).

He alleged the Mann government indulged in wasteful expenditure by spending money on "fake publicity and facilitating the air travel of his super boss Arvind Kejriwal."

Shergill said that law and order machinery has completely "collapsed" in the state and has been replaced by a "jungle raj," for which Mann, who also holds the portfolio of Home Affairs, is directly responsible.

Without government patronisation, no mafia can survive, Shergill alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)