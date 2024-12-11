New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it plans to increase its overall service network to 8,000 touchpoints by 2030-31, with an aim to reach closer to its customers.

The company, which on Wednesday opened the 500th service touchpoint for its premium retail outlet NEXA, currently has 5,240 touchpoints across NEXA as well as ARENA -- the mass market retail chain.

"Our aim is to consistently deliver convenience and superior car ownership experience to our customers. One way is by reaching closer to our customers so that they have assurance of finding a Maruti Suzuki service touchpoint nearby," Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

He further said, "Going forward as we plan to substantially increase our annual production and sales, we will simultaneously strengthen our service network. Our plan is to expand our service network, including ARENA and NEXA service touchpoints, from about 5,240 to 8,000 by FY 2030-31."

Maruti Suzuki opened its first NEXA service workshop in July 2017. Since then it has steadily expanded the touchpoints and added 90 such NEXA service touchpoints in 2023-24 alone, the highest in a year. So far this fiscal, the company has already added 78 new NEXA service touchpoints.

The 500th NEXA service touchpoint milestone was reached in a span of 7 years and 5 months.

