New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Internet commerce company Meesho on Tuesday said it has crossed six lakh seller registrations on the platform.

A rising number of small businesses have joined Meesho in the past year amid initiatives taken by the company including zero commission and zero penalty.

"Meesho...announced that it has crossed 6 lakh seller registrations on the platform, recording a 7X increase since April 2021," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, over half of these sellers operate only on Meesho.

Nearly 70 per cent of all Meesho sellers hail from tier 2+ cities such as Amritsar, Rajkot and Surat, among others.

"The company has been instrumental in transforming about 1 lakh small business owners into lakhpatis and over 5,000 into crorepatis since January 2021," Meesho claimed.

Enabling sellers to tap into a large and diverse customer base has bolstered their earning potential, it pointed out.

