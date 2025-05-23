Mendhar/Jammu, May 23 (PTI) Several landmines exploded due to a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, official sources said.

No loss of life was reported.

A forest fire broke out near LoC and spread to a large chunk of mountainous area in the Krishna Ghati sector, they said.

Due to the forest fire, several landmines exploded in the area, but there was no loss of life or injury to anyone, they added.

Army and forest department officials along with locals are making efforts to extinguish the fire.

