Mumbai, June 17 (PTI) Mauritius-based Minerva Venture Fund has acquired a strategic stake in National E-Repository Ltd (NeRL), India's leading digital repository for electronic warehouse receipts, according to a statement.

NeRL plays a pivotal role in India's rapidly digitizing agri-fintech and commodity financing ecosystem.

Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

By transforming the traditional paper-based warehouse receipt system into a secure, electronic format, NeRL enables transparent, efficient, and real-time access to financing for farmers, traders, financial institutions, and commodity market participants.

"We see NeRL as a core digital utility, uniquely positioned to benefit from India's policy reforms, increasing financial formalization, and rapid technology adoption in the agri and commodity sectors," a spokesperson for Minerva Venture Fund said without disclosing financial details.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Minerva Venture Fund's investment reflects its long-term confidence in India's emerging digital infrastructure platforms that are redefining the country's BFSI and exchange ecosystem, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)