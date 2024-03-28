Barabanki, March 28: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the girl was playing with the accused Anand's daughter outside her house. The accused, who was in an inebriated state, took the girl to his house and allegedly raped her. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death After Argument With Girlfriend Turns Ugly; Seven Arrested

The survivor's father lodged an FIR at Fatehpur police station under Indian Penal Code 376 (rape) and POCSO Act. Circle officer, Beenu Singh, said the girl was admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger.

The accused has been arrested.

