New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Saturday reported a 16 per cent growth in total sales at 85,432 units in January 2025.

Passenger vehicle sales grew 18 per cent to 50,659 units against 43,068 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 23,917 units, it added.

"We began the new year by selling 50,659 SUVs, a growth of 18 per cent and 85,432 total vehicles, a growth of 16 per cent," M&M Ltd, President - Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said.

M&M said its total tractor sales during January 2025 were at 27,557 units, compared to 23,948 units for the same period last year.

