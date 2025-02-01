Mumbai, February 1: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is announcing the Shillong Teer Results of February 1, 2025, featuring the Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai games. Players eagerly awaiting the results can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart on official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. The lottery-style game, deeply rooted in Meghalaya’s culture, is played at Shillong’s Polo Ground, attracting thousands of participants daily. Find the Shillong Teer Result of February 1 below as well.

Conducted in two rounds, the game's winning numbers are determined based on the number of arrows hitting the target. Shillong Teer is more than just a game - it's a tradition blending archery and lottery, drawing players from across Meghalaya and beyond. Organised daily except Sundays, the game's first round begins at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round later in the day. Those looking to check today's results can visit the Shillong Teer Result Chart online or scroll below for updates.

Shillong Teer Result on February 1, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 1, 2025, will be available online after the completion of both rounds. The Round 1 results are announced at 4:00 PM, followed by the Round 2 results at 4:50 PM. Players can check the winning numbers on official websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. To view the results, visit these portals and look for the section labelled "Shillong Teer Result for February 1, 2025." The winning numbers for both rounds will be displayed, allowing participants to verify their bets and claim their winnings accordingly.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 49

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 95

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong. It is organised by KHASA and played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The game consists of two rounds where archers shoot arrows at targets, and participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. While the game is legal in Meghalaya, it is regulated under the state's lottery laws, and it is a popular form of entertainment in the region.

