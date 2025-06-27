Gangtok, Jun 27 (PTI) To reinforce coordinated response mechanisms, a full-scale mock emergency exercise was conducted at Pakyong Airport near here on Friday, officials said.

The exercise was designed to simulate a real-time aircraft accident scenario and aimed at evaluating the airport's crisis management capabilities, following heightened awareness around aviation safety in the aftermath of the recent Ahmedabad crash, a statement by the Sikkim Information and Public Relations department said.

Organised under the supervision of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the exercise involved the coordinated participation of multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sikkim State Fire and Emergency Services, AAI Fire and Rescue personnel, staff from the local Primary Health Centre (PHC), and various district-level support agencies, it added.

The simulation tested not only the responsiveness and efficiency of each participating unit but also their ability to collaborate seamlessly under pressure, it said.

Special emphasis was laid on inter-agency coordination, particularly between AAI's operational wings, including ATC and Fire Services, and external emergency units such as the State Fire Service and medical responders.

The objective was to ensure that all personnel are well-versed with their roles and responsibilities during a crisis situation and are able to function as a cohesive team, the statement said.

