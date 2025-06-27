Kolkata, June 27: Kolkata Fatafat, also known to some as Kolkata FF, will be declared today, June 27, 2025, across eight rounds conducted throughout the day. The Satta Matka-type lottery game continues to draw immense participation in Kolkata, with results announced every 90 minutes starting from 10 AM. Participants eager to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result can visit websites like kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in. Each "bazi" gives players a chance to win, with the final result of the day published by 8:30 PM.

The Kolkata FF result for June 27 brings excitement and anticipation as locals place their bets and wait for the lucky numbers. Managed under local authority supervision, the lottery remains exclusive to Kolkata and legal in West Bengal. Played every day of the week, the game follows a format that requires not just luck but skilful calculation of passing record numbers. The full result chart is updated online round-by-round, offering transparency to all players. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 26, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 27, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata FF is a legal lottery game operated under the supervision of local authorities in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lottery systems are permitted. Players looking to understand how Kolkata Fatafat works can explore YouTube tutorials that explain strategies such as calculating the passing record number, a key technique used to improve chances of winning in this Satta Matka-style format. Unlike standard lotteries, Kolkata FF involves eight daily rounds, or "bazis", where players must accurately guess numbers based on patterns and prior outcomes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Other states where lotteries are legally conducted include Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Punjab. While these games remain popular among enthusiasts, LatestLY advises players to exercise caution as participating in such lotteries carries financial risks and may have legal implications depending on regional laws.

