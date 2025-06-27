Mumbai, June 27: Lottery players who are awaiting the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) today, June 27 (Friday), can check the winning numbers at bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery Department announces the Bodoland Lottery Result thrice a day. The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Bodoland lottery participants can scroll below to learn how to check the winners' list with ticket numbers in the June 27 lucky draw.

Did you know the Bodoland Lottery is operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)? The official website of the Bodoland Lottery at bodolotteries.com - provides players with the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format. The PDF file includes the winners' complete list and ticket numbers. Bodoland, also known as Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is an autonomous region in Assam.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

It must be noted that the results of Bodoland Lottery games, which are played in BTR, are announced three times a day. Wondering where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result and the winners' list? Head to the website mentioned above to download the PDF copy of the Bodoland Lottery Result of June 27, 2025, or simply click here. The file will show the complete Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result).

Bodoland lottery results are released thrice in a day - first time at 12 PM, second time at 3 PM and third time at 7 PM. Games such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Vishnu, Swarnalaxmi, Nallaneram and Kumaran are some of the popular forms of lotteries played in Bodoland. Although lotteries are legal in 13 states, there is a ban on betting and gambling are banned in India. That said, we urge readers to exercise caution as lotteries include financial risks and could lead to legal and monetary consequences.

