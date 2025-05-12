Noida, May 12 (PTI) A moving car caught fire in the Thana Phase-3 area of Uttar Pradesh's ??Gautam Buddha Nagar district on Monday evening, officials said, adding that the driver saved his life by jumping out of the car.

The Fire Department said that two fire engines were sent to the spot on receiving the information and after about half-an-hour of effort, the fire was brought under control.

Also Read | What Is CBSE's New Post-Result Process? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes in the Result Verification System.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Choubey said there was no loss of life due to the fire. Choubey said the car was going towards Delhi from Sector 60 underpass when it suddenly it caught fire.

When the driver saw smoke coming out of the car, he jumped out of it, he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Choubey said that as per the preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire seems to be a short circuit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)