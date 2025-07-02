Visakhapatnam, Jul 2 (PTI) Luxury cruise liner MV Empress was flagged off from Visakhapatnam International Cruise Terminal on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh's efforts to promote cruise tourism.

The flagging-off ceremony was organised by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) in collaboration with the district administration to commemorate the cruise ship's arrival at the terminal at 8:00 am.

Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

Union Minister for Ports Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the vessel virtually and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of positioning Visakhapatnam as a maritime and tourism sector.

"MV Empress cruise liner arrived at the Visakhapatnam International Cruise Terminal today...to celebrate the occasion, the VPA, in collaboration with the district administration, organised a grand flag-off ceremony for the vessel's onward journey," said the press release.

Also Read | Muharram 2025 Holiday Date in India: Is Ashura on July 06 or July 07? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Shut?.

VPA chairperson M Angamuthu announced sponsorship of 5,000 students in cruise-led skills training and proposed an Andhra-specific cruise dialogue with key stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his wishes as luxury cruise liner MV Empress was flagged off from Visakhapatnam International Cruise Terminal.

Calling it a landmark for the coastal economy, Naidu assured full support for the development of cruise tourism in the state.

"Best wishes on the occasion and I assure full support for the development of cruise tourism in the state, said Naidu in a press release.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh emphasised Andhra Pradesh's "proactive steps" in developing tourist circuits, and hoped many more international cruise liners would call at Visakhapatnam soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)