Dharamshala, July 2: The 14th Dalai Lama, during the celebrations of his 90th birthday in Dharamshala, confirmed that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue with a successor to carry forward the spiritual legacy. Speaking during the three-day spiritual conference in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala, on Wednesday, July 2, he said, “The new Dalai Lama will be born in the free world,” strongly indicating that China will have no say in the process. This statement came in response to multiple appeals from global Buddhist communities and the Tibetan parliament-in-exile urging him to ensure continuity of the role.

China, however, quickly pushed back against his remarks, with its Foreign Ministry stating that the next Dalai Lama must be selected according to Chinese laws, religious rituals, and historical conventions. In a firm rebuttal, the Dalai Lama clarified that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a non-profit body he established, holds the authority to recognise his reincarnation. He warned against any external interference, asserting that no one else has the right to decide his successor. With global eyes watching closely, let's know how the successor of the 14th Dalai Lama will be picked. Dalai Lama Likely To Mention Reincarnation Process As Crucial Buddhist Summit Begins in McLeodganj.

How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen?

Choosing the next Dalai Lama is a deeply spiritual and centuries-old tradition in Tibetan Buddhism. The Dalai Lama is believed to be the reincarnation of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion. Traditionally, the search for the new Dalai Lama begins only after the passing of the incumbent. Senior monks and high-ranking lamas form a committee and look for signs such as visions, omens, the direction of smoke from the cremation, and guidance from sacred oracles. A significant part of the process includes visiting the holy Lhamo Latso lake in Tibet, where monks meditate and seek divine indications. Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday, as Per Tibetan Calendar, Celebrated with Vibrant Festivities in Dharamshala.

Once a shortlist of candidates is prepared, usually young boys born around the time of the previous Dalai Lama’s death, a series of tests are conducted to determine whether a child is truly the reincarnation. These tests include identifying personal belongings of the previous Dalai Lama. The child who consistently identifies these items correctly is considered the true reincarnation. After selection, the candidate begins intensive training in Buddhist philosophy, scriptures, meditation, and leadership to prepare for his role.

The current 14th Dalai Lama has suggested that his successor could be born in a "free world," potentially outside Chinese territory. He has stated that a woman could also be a future Dalai Lama, a progressive departure from tradition. The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was born as Lhamo Dhondup on July 6, 1935, to a farming family in what is now China’s Qinghai province. After the 13th Dalai Lama’s death, a search party of Tibetan monks identified signs pointing to his reincarnation, including visions and oracles.

At just two years old, Lhamo Dhondup was tested and recognised as the true reincarnation after correctly identifying belongings of the previous Dalai Lama, reportedly declaring, “It’s mine, it’s mine.” He was formally enthroned in 1940 and later assumed full political power in Tibet before fleeing to India in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2025 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).