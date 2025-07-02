Mumbai, July 02: Muharram, the first month of Islamic calendar, has begun in India and Muslims, especially Shia Muslims, are gearing up to observe Ashura this weekend. Ashura is observed on 10th day of Muharram month. Ahead of Ashura, there is a rising interest in Google Search regarding the date of Ashura holiday, also known as Muharram holiday. If you are also looking for the Muharram 2025 holiday date in India and want to know if stock market, banks and schools will remain open or shut, here's everything you need to know.

As mentioned above, Ashura is observed on 10th day of Muharram. Is Muharram holiday (Ashura holiday) on July 06 or July 07? In India, Muharram started from Friday, June 27, 2025. Therefore, Ashura will be observed on Sunday, July 06, 2025. Similarly, Ashura holiday or Muharram holiday date is July 06. Ashura 2025: Here’s the Significance of the Islamic Day Observed on the 10th Day of Muharram.

Will Stock Market Open or Closed for Muharram?

Since Muharram (Ashura) holiday is falling on Sunday, July 06, stock markets like National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut.

Will There Be School Holiday and Bank Holiday on July 06?

Yes, all banks across India will remain closed on Sunday, July 06, being the standard weekly off. Similarly, there will be the standrad Sunday holiday for all schools and colleges. Is Muharram Celebrated as Festival? Why Do Muslims Self-Flagellate on Ashura? When Will Muharram Chand Appear? All FAQs Answered.

What Is Ashura?

Ashura holds religious and historical significance for Muslims. It is believed that it was the day of Ashura when Prophet Moses (Musa) and the Israelites were saved by God from the Pharaoh by the parting of the Red Sea. In addition to this, Imam Hussain (Imam Hussein), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was maryred on 10th of Muharram in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Shia Muslims flagellate themselves to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein. The mourning gets momentum from the 7th Muharram onward as Imam Hussein and his family members were deprived of water from that day. On the 10th of Muharram, Imam Hussain and 72 of his followers were killed by the army of Yazid. Shia Muslims cut themselves with swords, knives and sharp chains to emulate the suffering of Imam Hussein.

On the day of Ashura, Sunni Muslims do not engage in self-flagellation, but offer special prayers, observe fast and remember the sacrifice of Imam Hussein. A section of Sunni Muslims also make Tazieh that reenacts the death of Imam Hussein.

